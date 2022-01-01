CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $12.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTMX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

CTMX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. 642,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,165. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,393,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,697 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 977,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,269,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 400,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

