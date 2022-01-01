Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE WY opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

