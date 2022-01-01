Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,947 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,685 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,217,000 after acquiring an additional 129,847 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $114,256,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.6% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 85,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $222.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

