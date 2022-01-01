Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $11.60 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 241.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,401 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Synopsys by 112.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,603,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,122,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $114,597,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 97.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 519,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,172,000 after buying an additional 256,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $368.50 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

