Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,900 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 129.6% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $87.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.