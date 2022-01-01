Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 87,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,662,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in Power Integrations by 4.5% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

POWI opened at $92.89 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.18.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

In other news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,717 shares of company stock worth $1,688,730. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

