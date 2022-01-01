Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $109.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $69.29 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average of $71.50.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,923,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,244,000 after purchasing an additional 86,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

