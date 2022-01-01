Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM) fell 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,019,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,915,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$55.05 million and a PE ratio of 6.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.

About Datametrex AI (CVE:DM)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells COVID-19 test kits. The company offers nucleic acid, antigen, and antibody detection kits. It also provides big data, artificial intelligence, and system integration services. In addition, the company offers NexaIntelligence and NexaAGENT deep analytics platform, as well as is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

