DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) One Day Volume Hits $7.46 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $10.58 million and $7.46 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059433 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.81 or 0.07846732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00075317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,508.78 or 0.99868031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007901 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,704,944 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

