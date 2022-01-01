Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $709.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,582,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,002,000 after buying an additional 256,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 159.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 43,863 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

