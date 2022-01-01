Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,450 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $447,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $176.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.28. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.