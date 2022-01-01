Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 277,168 shares.The stock last traded at $78.06 and had previously closed at $78.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.36.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth about $609,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

