Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 277,168 shares.The stock last traded at $78.06 and had previously closed at $78.10.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.36.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.06.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 36.12%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth about $609,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
