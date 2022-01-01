Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,438 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

United Rentals stock opened at $332.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.81 and its 200 day moving average is $342.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.52 and a 52-week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

