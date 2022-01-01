Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,930 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 63.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,268 shares of company stock worth $12,588,191. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.35.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

