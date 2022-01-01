Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 29,642 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,642 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9,054.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 893,421 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Owens Corning by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,884,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $90.50 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.78.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

