Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes $2.61 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 605,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Cowen raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BAH opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

