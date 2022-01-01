Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Shares Down 0.2%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.73 and last traded at $25.73. Approximately 5,059 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 2.30% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

