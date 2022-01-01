DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.99 on Friday. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $224.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DURECT by 152.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the second quarter worth $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the third quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 144.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the second quarter worth $50,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

