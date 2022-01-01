Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.64. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 7,297 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
