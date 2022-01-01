Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.64. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 7,297 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

