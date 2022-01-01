DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce sales of $90.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.90 million to $90.59 million. DZS posted sales of $88.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $342.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $342.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $374.22 million, with estimates ranging from $363.43 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DZS by 49.2% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 356,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DZS by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DZS by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of DZS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 483,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,022,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of DZS by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 425,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.21. DZS has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $23.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

