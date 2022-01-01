e-Money Market Capitalization Achieves $22.42 Million (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. e-Money has a market cap of $22.42 million and $426,268.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, e-Money has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.58 or 0.07857294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00075228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.05 or 0.99971521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007922 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.