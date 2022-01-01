Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,346.50 ($18.10).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.09) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.38) to GBX 1,100 ($14.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.96) to GBX 1,230 ($16.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($18.15) to GBX 1,450 ($19.49) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.61) to GBX 1,400 ($18.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON:ECM traded down GBX 28 ($0.38) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,206 ($16.21). The stock had a trading volume of 137,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of GBX 12.06 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,276 ($17.15). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,194.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,103.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 30.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

