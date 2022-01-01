Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Electromed has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $111.41 million, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electromed will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Electromed by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electromed by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Electromed by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Electromed by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

