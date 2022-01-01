Elrond Hits One Day Volume of $69.09 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $242.16 or 0.00509041 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and approximately $69.09 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.64 or 0.00243096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00031692 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00082367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00009254 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,974,447 coins and its circulating supply is 19,957,763 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

