EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

ENLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,819. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 3.29.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 74,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 44,171 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,810,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

