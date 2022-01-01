Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.79) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTX opened at $4.17 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $80.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $818,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $367,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $263,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

