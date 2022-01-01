ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERYP. Jefferies Financial Group cut ERYTECH Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut ERYTECH Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut ERYTECH Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERYP opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

