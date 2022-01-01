Ethverse Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,248.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $4,248.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.00376770 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010431 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000894 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.14 or 0.01321989 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

