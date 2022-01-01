Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,430,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Paychex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 3,988.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 87,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

PAYX opened at $136.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

