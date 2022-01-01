Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $259.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

