Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fanuc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC lowered Fanuc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Fanuc stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

