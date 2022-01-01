Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $966.96

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $966.96 and traded as low as $959.70. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $959.70, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $966.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $912.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $15.30 dividend. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $14.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases.

