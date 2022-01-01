Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Trading Up 0.4%

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8,030.00 and last traded at $8,030.00. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8,000.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8,136.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8,155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $238.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $108.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans.

