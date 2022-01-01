Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Trading Down 0.4%

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.37. 6,792 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

