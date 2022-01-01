Financial Analysis: Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) vs. Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vantage Drilling and Baytex Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Drilling $126.86 million 0.00 -$276.72 million ($10.03) N/A Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.39 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.72

Vantage Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baytex Energy. Vantage Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vantage Drilling and Baytex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11

Baytex Energy has a consensus price target of $4.49, suggesting a potential upside of 45.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vantage Drilling has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.08, meaning that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vantage Drilling and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Drilling -103.58% -40.03% -17.56% Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21%

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Vantage Drilling on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Co. engages in the operation of a fleet of drilling units. Its principal business is to contract drilling units, related equipment, and work crews, primarily on a day rate basis, to drill oil and natural gas wells for its customers. The company was founded on November 14, 2007 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

