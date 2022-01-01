Financial Partners Group Inc Buys Shares of 16,118 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

NYSE:ET opened at $8.23 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.