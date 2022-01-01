Financial Review: Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) and Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) and Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dogness (International) and Summer Infant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A Summer Infant -1.05% 40.99% 3.15%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dogness (International) and Summer Infant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Summer Infant 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dogness (International) and Summer Infant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) $24.32 million 7.11 $1.51 million N/A N/A Summer Infant $155.30 million 0.14 -$1.10 million ($0.73) -14.21

Dogness (International) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summer Infant.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Dogness (International) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Summer Infant shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Summer Infant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Summer Infant beats Dogness (International) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series. The company was founded by Shilong Chen in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, RI.

