FIO Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.82 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $75.47 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003192 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004153 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 800,990,694 coins and its circulating supply is 465,338,716 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.