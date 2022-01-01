First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.95%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 491,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,543,000 after buying an additional 42,085 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.9% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 15.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

