First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of FWRG opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

