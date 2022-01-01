Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 60.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 51,198 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 45.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

