Flexacoin (FXC) Market Cap Tops $44.24 Million

Flexacoin (CURRENCY:FXC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Flexacoin has a total market capitalization of $44.24 million and approximately $25,643.00 worth of Flexacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flexacoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flexacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flexacoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Flexacoin Coin Profile

Flexacoin (FXC) is a coin. Flexacoin’s total supply is 7,273,713,838 coins. The Reddit community for Flexacoin is https://reddit.com/r/Flexacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flexacoin is flexa.co . Flexacoin’s official message board is medium.com/flexa . Flexacoin’s official Twitter account is @FlexaHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flexa is an app designed to allow users performing cryptocurrency payments in stores, through their mobile device. With support for Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin, Flexa instantly converts crypto into the pretended Fiat value at the current market rate. Flexacoin is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Flexa. It can be used as a medium to exchange value, as well as to access special features on the mobile app. Flexacoin was introduced in 2018 as an instant collateralization for digital asset transactions. In the years since, the decentralized finance landscape has evolved dramatically, leading Flexacoin to evolve. On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Flexacoin ($FXC) became available to migrate to Amp ($AMP). See the official announcement. “

Flexacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flexacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flexacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flexacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flexacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flexacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.