Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.52

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.52 and last traded at $59.51, with a volume of 157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FWONA shares. Benchmark raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 115.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Formula One Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.