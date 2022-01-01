Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMD opened at $143.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.76.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
