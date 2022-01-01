Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $116.01 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.61 and its 200 day moving average is $107.30.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.