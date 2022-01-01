Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $359.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 108.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.46. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

