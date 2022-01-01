Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $121.09 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FWRD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

