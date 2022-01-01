Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of analysts have commented on FCX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,701,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,552,865. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,498 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,118,044 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $491,789,000 after purchasing an additional 921,096 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

