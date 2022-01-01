FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV) Stock Position Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV) by 44.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,865 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 335.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 44,056 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 9.4% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 51,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $35.42.

