Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Holdings Boosted by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Garmin comprises about 1.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,514,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 77.0% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 23.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin stock opened at $136.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.53.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

